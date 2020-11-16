We Analyzed the Future Direction of China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG), Here is What We Found

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) went up by 20.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.40. The company’s stock price has collected 24.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that China Recycling Energy Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Industry Conference in September

Is It Worth Investing in China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ :CREG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CREG is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for China Recycling Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $350.00. CREG currently public float of 2.22M and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CREG was 987.90K shares.

CREG’s Market Performance

CREG stocks went up by 24.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.54% and a quarterly performance of 40.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.63% for China Recycling Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.04% for CREG stocks with a simple moving average of 40.98% for the last 200 days.

CREG Trading at 26.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CREG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.79%, as shares sank -9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CREG rose by +24.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.43. In addition, China Recycling Energy Corporation saw 42.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.