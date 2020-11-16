Wall Street Pummels Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) After Recent Earnings Report

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) went up by 18.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.49. The company’s stock price has collected 49.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/06/20 that Summit Announces Closing of Private Placement of $50 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :SMMT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Summit Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is -$0.85 below the current price. SMMT currently public float of 18.22M and currently shorts hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMMT was 59.61K shares.

SMMT’s Market Performance

SMMT stocks went up by 49.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.37% and a quarterly performance of 33.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 216.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.80% for Summit Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.09% for SMMT stocks with a simple moving average of 55.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMMT

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SMMT, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 12th of the previous year.

SMMT Trading at 42.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.23%, as shares surge +38.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMMT rose by +49.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +217.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, Summit Therapeutics Inc. saw 203.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMMT starting from DUGGAN ROBERT W, who purchase 14,071,856 shares at the price of $3.34 back on Nov 06. After this action, DUGGAN ROBERT W now owns 56,296,533 shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc., valued at $46,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6766.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Summit Therapeutics Inc. stands at -3779.07.

Based on Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.13. Total debt to assets is 0.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 264.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.27.