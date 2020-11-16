Wall Street Pummels Foundation Building Materials Inc. (FBM) After Recent Earnings Report

Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE:FBM) went up by 26.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.62. The company’s stock price has collected 4.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American Securities LLC

Is It Worth Investing in Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE :FBM) Right Now?

Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE:FBM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FBM is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Foundation Building Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.50, which is -$1.72 below the current price. FBM currently public float of 22.50M and currently shorts hold a 7.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FBM was 147.87K shares.

FBM’s Market Performance

FBM stocks went up by 4.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.16% and a quarterly performance of -5.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.20% for Foundation Building Materials Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.29% for FBM stocks with a simple moving average of 32.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBM

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Underperform” to FBM, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

FBM Trading at 21.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares surge +12.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBM rose by +33.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.48. In addition, Foundation Building Materials Inc. saw -21.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBM starting from Carpenter James R, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.88 back on Mar 17. After this action, Carpenter James R now owns 17,500 shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc., valued at $98,814 using the latest closing price.

Mendoza Ruben, the President and CEO of Foundation Building Materials Inc., purchase 42,054 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Mendoza Ruben is holding 119,454 shares at $630,837 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.23 for the present operating margin

+26.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Foundation Building Materials Inc. stands at +1.94. The total capital return value is set at 9.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.23. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Foundation Building Materials Inc. (FBM), the company’s capital structure generated 160.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.63. Total debt to assets is 46.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.