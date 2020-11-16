Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) went up by 3.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.96. The company’s stock price has collected 0.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/13/20 that Under Armour Inc. Cl C stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE :UAA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAA is at 1.02.

UAA currently public float of 382.22M and currently shorts hold a 4.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAA was 7.35M shares.

UAA’s Market Performance

UAA stocks went up by 0.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.25% and a quarterly performance of 42.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.90% for Under Armour Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.96% for UAA stocks with a simple moving average of 31.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for UAA by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for UAA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $16 based on the research report published on November 12th of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAA reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for UAA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to UAA, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 28th of the current year.

UAA Trading at 17.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares surge +14.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAA rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.28. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -31.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UAA

Equity return is now at value -45.40, with -15.30 for asset returns.