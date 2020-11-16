Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) went up by 5.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $304.65. The company’s stock price has collected 22.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/13/20 that Ulta Beauty Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ :ULTA) Right Now?

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ULTA is at 1.60.

ULTA currently public float of 53.86M and currently shorts hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ULTA was 1.08M shares.

ULTA’s Market Performance

ULTA stocks went up by 22.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.80% and a quarterly performance of 17.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.52% for Ulta Beauty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.23% for ULTA stocks with a simple moving average of 17.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULTA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ULTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ULTA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $280 based on the research report published on August 28th of the current year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ULTA reach a price target of $295, previously predicting the price at $280. The rating they have provided for ULTA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 28th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to ULTA, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on August 28th of the current year.

ULTA Trading at 14.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares surge +8.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULTA rose by +22.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $228.69. In addition, Ulta Beauty Inc. saw 3.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULTA starting from Nagler Lorna, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $240.94 back on Sep 04. After this action, Nagler Lorna now owns 6,963 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc., valued at $722,810 using the latest closing price.

MRKONIC GEORGE R JR, the Director of Ulta Beauty Inc., sale 2,351 shares at $234.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that MRKONIC GEORGE R JR is holding 0 shares at $552,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.44 for the present operating margin

+36.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ulta Beauty Inc. stands at +9.54. The total capital return value is set at 32.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.04. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA), the company’s capital structure generated 101.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.47. Total debt to assets is 35.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 53.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.