Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) went down by -3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $341.70. The company’s stock price has collected -6.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/20 that Twilio Completes Acquisition of Segment, the Market-leading Customer Data Platform

Is It Worth Investing in Twilio Inc. (NYSE :TWLO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWLO is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Twilio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $348.43, which is $78.4 above the current price. TWLO currently public float of 140.26M and currently shorts hold a 6.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWLO was 2.67M shares.

TWLO’s Market Performance

TWLO stocks went down by -6.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.79% and a quarterly performance of 10.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 179.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.59% for Twilio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.66% for TWLO stocks with a simple moving average of 38.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $375 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to TWLO, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on July 17th of the current year.

TWLO Trading at 0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares sank -15.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO fell by -6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $291.42. In addition, Twilio Inc. saw 179.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from Lawson Jeff, who sale 49,500 shares at the price of $274.22 back on Nov 09. After this action, Lawson Jeff now owns 56,570 shares of Twilio Inc., valued at $13,573,994 using the latest closing price.

Hu George, the Chief Operating Officer of Twilio Inc., sale 18,488 shares at $272.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Hu George is holding 136,692 shares at $5,035,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.20 for the present operating margin

+50.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc. stands at -27.07. The total capital return value is set at -12.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.66. Equity return is now at value -8.50, with -7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Twilio Inc. (TWLO), the company’s capital structure generated 14.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.01. Total debt to assets is 12.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.22.