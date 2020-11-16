The Chart for Seagate Technology plc (STX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) went up by 2.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.17. The company’s stock price has collected 2.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/13/20 that Seagate Technology PLC stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ :STX) Right Now?

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STX is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Seagate Technology plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.74, which is -$0.97 below the current price. STX currently public float of 255.50M and currently shorts hold a 6.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STX was 2.90M shares.

STX’s Market Performance

STX stocks went up by 2.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.54% and a quarterly performance of 21.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for Seagate Technology plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.99% for STX stocks with a simple moving average of 11.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $60 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STX reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for STX stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on October 23rd, 2020.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to STX, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on September 15th of the current year.

STX Trading at 10.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +6.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.30. In addition, Seagate Technology plc saw -8.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from LUCZO STEPHEN J, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $52.49 back on Oct 20. After this action, LUCZO STEPHEN J now owns 548,629 shares of Seagate Technology plc, valued at $367,430 using the latest closing price.

LUCZO STEPHEN J, the Director of Seagate Technology plc, sale 56,000 shares at $51.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 08, which means that LUCZO STEPHEN J is holding 555,629 shares at $2,856,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.18 for the present operating margin

+26.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology plc stands at +9.55. The total capital return value is set at 22.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.18. Equity return is now at value 101.50, with 20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Seagate Technology plc (STX), the company’s capital structure generated 237.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.34. Total debt to assets is 47.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 235.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.