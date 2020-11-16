Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) went up by 7.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.24. The company’s stock price has collected 18.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/20 that Phoenix New Media to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE :FENG) Right Now?

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FENG is at 1.74.

FENG currently public float of 30.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FENG was 188.10K shares.

FENG’s Market Performance

FENG stocks went up by 18.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.39% and a quarterly performance of -15.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.73% for Phoenix New Media Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.60% for FENG stocks with a simple moving average of 10.21% for the last 200 days.

FENG Trading at 19.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FENG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares surge +18.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FENG rose by +18.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4075. In addition, Phoenix New Media Limited saw -16.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FENG

Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 16.20 for asset returns.