Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) went down by -8.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.66. The company’s stock price has collected 33.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/20 that Party City Announces Participation in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE :PRTY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRTY is at 3.66.

PRTY currently public float of 99.98M and currently shorts hold a 13.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRTY was 6.39M shares.

PRTY’s Market Performance

PRTY stocks went up by 33.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.00% and a quarterly performance of 40.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.11% for Party City Holdco Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.06% for PRTY stocks with a simple moving average of 82.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTY stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for PRTY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PRTY in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $1 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTY reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for PRTY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 13th, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PRTY, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

PRTY Trading at 20.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.67%, as shares surge +24.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTY rose by +33.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, Party City Holdco Inc. saw 33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTY starting from HARRISON JAMES M, who sale 225,000 shares at the price of $3.08 back on Nov 11. After this action, HARRISON JAMES M now owns 370,458 shares of Party City Holdco Inc., valued at $693,000 using the latest closing price.

SOSIN CLIFFORD, the 10% Owner of Party City Holdco Inc., purchase 7,300 shares at $2.08 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that SOSIN CLIFFORD is holding 13,663,623 shares at $15,219 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTY

Equity return is now at value -549.70, with -21.70 for asset returns.