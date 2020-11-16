Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.26. The company’s stock price has collected 24.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/13/20 that Plug Power Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ :PLUG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLUG is at 1.53.

The average price from analysts is $23.30, which is -$1.5 below the current price. PLUG currently public float of 330.36M and currently shorts hold a 19.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLUG was 29.25M shares.

PLUG’s Market Performance

PLUG stocks went up by 24.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.58% and a quarterly performance of 92.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 585.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.95% for Plug Power Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.77% for PLUG stocks with a simple moving average of 176.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLUG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLUG stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for PLUG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLUG in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $24 based on the research report published on November 10th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLUG reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for PLUG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 28th, 2020.

PLUG Trading at 54.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.44%, as shares surge +44.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLUG rose by +24.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +506.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.36. In addition, Plug Power Inc. saw 641.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLUG starting from MCNAMEE GEORGE C, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $21.05 back on Nov 09. After this action, MCNAMEE GEORGE C now owns 889,058 shares of Plug Power Inc., valued at $631,425 using the latest closing price.

Silver Jonathan M, the Director of Plug Power Inc., sale 42,576 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Silver Jonathan M is holding 44,336 shares at $851,601 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLUG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.73 for the present operating margin

+12.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plug Power Inc. stands at -37.12. The total capital return value is set at -10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.03. Equity return is now at value -35.30, with -9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), the company’s capital structure generated 395.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.82. Total debt to assets is 69.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 342.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.