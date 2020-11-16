Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) went up by 4.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.58. The company’s stock price has collected -9.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/13/20 that Meridian Bioscience Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Record Full-Year Fiscal 2020 Operating Results and Provides Fiscal 2021 Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ :VIVO) Right Now?

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VIVO is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Meridian Bioscience Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.25, which is $9.33 above the current price. VIVO currently public float of 42.27M and currently shorts hold a 8.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIVO was 615.37K shares.

VIVO’s Market Performance

VIVO stocks went down by -9.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.32% and a quarterly performance of -5.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 97.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.90% for Meridian Bioscience Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.63% for VIVO stocks with a simple moving average of 11.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIVO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VIVO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VIVO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $24 based on the research report published on August 11th of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIVO reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for VIVO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

VIVO Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.36%, as shares sank -6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIVO fell by -9.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.87. In addition, Meridian Bioscience Inc. saw 73.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIVO starting from Williams Felicia, who purchase 1,550 shares at the price of $6.02 back on Mar 16. After this action, Williams Felicia now owns 5,717 shares of Meridian Bioscience Inc., valued at $9,331 using the latest closing price.

Kenny John P., the Chief Executive Officer of Meridian Bioscience Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $5.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Kenny John P. is holding 238,324 shares at $173,541 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIVO

Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 6.10 for asset returns.