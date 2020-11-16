Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day
Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) went up by 7.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.80. The company’s stock price has collected 0.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/10/20 that A Rare-Earth Minerals Miner Is a Play on Electric Vehicles

Is It Worth Investing in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ :RIDE) Right Now?

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 337.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Lordstown Motors Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.00. RIDE currently public float of 0.79M. Today, the average trading volume of RIDE was 4.06M shares.

RIDE’s Market Performance

RIDE stocks went up by 0.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.59% and a quarterly performance of 32.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.44% for Lordstown Motors Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.72% for RIDE stocks with a simple moving average of 33.53% for the last 200 days.

RIDE Trading at -16.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.64%, as shares sank -22.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIDE rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.34. In addition, Lordstown Motors Corp. saw 79.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RIDE

Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

