Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) went up by 6.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.99. The company’s stock price has collected 4.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that ZTO Express to Hold Annual General Meeting on November 17, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE :ZTO) Right Now?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZTO is at 0.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $261.93, which is $5.52 above the current price. ZTO currently public float of 404.29M and currently shorts hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZTO was 2.83M shares.

ZTO’s Market Performance

ZTO stocks went up by 4.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.16% and a quarterly performance of -2.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.92% for ZTO stocks with a simple moving average of 6.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZTO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZTO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $40 based on the research report published on September 18th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZTO, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on May 22nd of the current year.

ZTO Trading at 8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares surge +13.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTO rose by +4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.24. In addition, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. saw 41.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTO

Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 11.90 for asset returns.