Livent Corporation (LTHM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) went up by 8.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.50. The company’s stock price has collected 4.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/06/20 that Lithium Supplier Stock Livent Soars on Deal With Tesla

Is It Worth Investing in Livent Corporation (NYSE :LTHM) Right Now?

LTHM currently public float of 145.21M and currently shorts hold a 20.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LTHM was 3.56M shares.

LTHM’s Market Performance

LTHM stocks went up by 4.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.26% and a quarterly performance of 88.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.16% for Livent Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.10% for LTHM stocks with a simple moving average of 81.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTHM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LTHM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LTHM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16.50 based on the research report published on November 09th of the current year 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to LTHM, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 26th of the current year.

LTHM Trading at 39.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.43%, as shares surge +39.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM rose by +4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.63. In addition, Livent Corporation saw 67.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LTHM

Equity return is now at value -2.50, with -1.60 for asset returns.