Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KCAC) went up by 36.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.75. The company’s stock price has collected 37.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/20 that Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. and QuantumScape Corporation Announce November 25, 2020 Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination

Is It Worth Investing in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :KCAC) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of KCAC was 3.52M shares.

KCAC’s Market Performance

KCAC stocks went up by 37.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.11% and a quarterly performance of 96.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.79% for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.31% for KCAC stocks with a simple moving average of 35.53% for the last 200 days.

KCAC Trading at 25.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KCAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.53%, as shares surge +34.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KCAC rose by +37.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.67. In addition, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. saw 96.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.