KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) went up by 7.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.37. The company’s stock price has collected -4.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that KE Holdings Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020 Eastern Time

Is It Worth Investing in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BEKE) Right Now?

BEKE currently public float of 123.16M and currently shorts hold a 7.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEKE was 3.72M shares.

BEKE’s Market Performance

BEKE stocks went down by -4.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.03% and a quarterly performance of 87.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.75% for KE Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.21% for BEKE stocks with a simple moving average of 23.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEKE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BEKE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BEKE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $59 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2020.

China Renaissance, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEKE reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for BEKE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 09th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BEKE, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on September 08th of the current year.

BEKE Trading at 15.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares surge +1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEKE fell by -4.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.02. In addition, KE Holdings Inc. saw 93.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.88 for the present operating margin

+24.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for KE Holdings Inc. stands at -4.75. The total capital return value is set at -5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.69.

Based on KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), the company’s capital structure generated 41.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.32.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.