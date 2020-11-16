Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) went up by 30.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.74. The company’s stock price has collected 66.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/16/20 that Kazia Executes Agreement To Commence GBM Agile Pivotal Study

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KZIA is at 2.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.45. KZIA currently public float of 6.51M and currently shorts hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KZIA was 229.40K shares.

KZIA’s Market Performance

KZIA stocks went up by 66.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 72.38% and a quarterly performance of 62.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 239.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.32% for Kazia Therapeutics Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 67.63% for KZIA stocks with a simple moving average of 126.57% for the last 200 days.

KZIA Trading at 56.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KZIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.18% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.56%, as shares surge +74.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KZIA rose by +66.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, Kazia Therapeutics Limited saw 131.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KZIA

The total capital return value is set at -93.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -88.05. Equity return is now at value -84.60, with -55.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.