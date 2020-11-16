Is TELUS Corporation (TU) a Keeper?

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.91. The company’s stock price has collected 5.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/20 that TELUS launches fresh new TELUS Agriculture business to digitally transform the global food system

Is It Worth Investing in TELUS Corporation (NYSE :TU) Right Now?

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TU is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for TELUS Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.87. TU currently public float of 1.27B and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TU was 1.16M shares.

TU’s Market Performance

TU stocks went up by 5.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.12% and a quarterly performance of 3.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.90% for TELUS Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.22% for TU stocks with a simple moving average of 7.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TU stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TU in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $21 based on the research report published on October 02nd of the current year 2020.

TU Trading at 4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TU rose by +5.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.96. In addition, TELUS Corporation saw -2.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.71 for the present operating margin

+19.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for TELUS Corporation stands at +11.97. The total capital return value is set at 10.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.82. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on TELUS Corporation (TU), the company’s capital structure generated 176.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.78. Total debt to assets is 48.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.