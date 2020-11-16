Is Dropbox Inc. (DBX) a Keeper?

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) went up by 1.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.14. The company’s stock price has collected -0.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Dropbox Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ :DBX) Right Now?

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 96.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Dropbox Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.36, which is $8.16 above the current price. DBX currently public float of 310.03M and currently shorts hold a 6.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBX was 5.19M shares.

DBX’s Market Performance

DBX stocks went down by -0.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.36% and a quarterly performance of -4.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.31% for Dropbox Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.33% for DBX stocks with a simple moving average of -5.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBX reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for DBX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 20th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to DBX, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on May 15th of the current year.

DBX Trading at -2.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -6.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.06. In addition, Dropbox Inc. saw 6.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Regan Timothy, who sale 1,941 shares at the price of $19.60 back on Oct 26. After this action, Regan Timothy now owns 335,883 shares of Dropbox Inc., valued at $38,044 using the latest closing price.

Regan Timothy, the Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $18.96 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Regan Timothy is holding 136,052 shares at $37,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.