Is a Correction Looming Ahead for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) went down by -50.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.21. The company’s stock price has collected -1.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that RAPT Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RAPT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.33, which is $29.32 above the current price. RAPT currently public float of 23.65M and currently shorts hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAPT was 218.70K shares.

RAPT’s Market Performance

RAPT stocks went down by -1.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.03% and a quarterly performance of 26.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.39% for RAPT Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -52.51% for RAPT stocks with a simple moving average of -40.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAPT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RAPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RAPT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $40 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAPT reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for RAPT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 19th, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to RAPT, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

RAPT Trading at -54.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.66%, as shares sank -54.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAPT fell by -47.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.61. In addition, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. saw 10.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAPT starting from Brockstedt Dirk G., who sale 1,910 shares at the price of $28.06 back on Nov 02. After this action, Brockstedt Dirk G. now owns 10,256 shares of RAPT Therapeutics Inc., valued at $53,595 using the latest closing price.

Lam Karen C, the VP, Finance and Controller of RAPT Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,022 shares at $28.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Lam Karen C is holding 12,735 shares at $56,899 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAPT

The total capital return value is set at -63.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.44. Equity return is now at value -96.10, with -44.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.70.