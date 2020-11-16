Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) went up by 1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.59. The company’s stock price has collected 4.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/20 that Altice USA to Participate in Upcoming Morgan Stanley Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Altice USA Inc. (NYSE :ATUS) Right Now?

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 170.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATUS is at 0.98.

ATUS currently public float of 261.67M and currently shorts hold a 11.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATUS was 5.90M shares.

ATUS’s Market Performance

ATUS stocks went up by 4.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.73% and a quarterly performance of 13.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for Altice USA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.91% for ATUS stocks with a simple moving average of 19.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATUS stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for ATUS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ATUS in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $34 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2020.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATUS reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for ATUS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 05th, 2020.

Pivotal Research Group gave a rating of “Buy” to ATUS, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on September 15th of the current year.

ATUS Trading at 12.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.18% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +7.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.24. In addition, Altice USA Inc. saw 12.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATUS starting from Next Alt S.a.r.l., who sale 3,300,000 shares at the price of $28.07 back on Sep 03. After this action, Next Alt S.a.r.l. now owns 38,069,305 shares of Altice USA Inc., valued at $92,631,000 using the latest closing price.

Boubazine Abdelhakim, the President & COO of Altice USA Inc., sale 496,355 shares at $28.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Boubazine Abdelhakim is holding 1,385,498 shares at $14,263,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 0.30 for asset returns.