Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) went up by 2.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.88. The company's stock price has collected 13.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CF) Right Now?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CF is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.50, which is $4.85 above the current price. CF currently public float of 212.85M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CF was 2.27M shares.

CF’s Market Performance

CF stocks went up by 13.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.15% and a quarterly performance of -10.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.05% for CF Industries Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.67% for CF stocks with a simple moving average of 0.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CF stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CF in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $36 based on the research report published on September 17th of the current year 2020.

CF Trading at 2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CF rose by +13.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.99. In addition, CF Industries Holdings Inc. saw -35.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CF starting from Hopkins David P, who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $32.91 back on Jun 08. After this action, Hopkins David P now owns 15,200 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc., valued at $62,532 using the latest closing price.

Hopkins David P, the Managing Director CF Fert. UK of CF Industries Holdings Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $29.37 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Hopkins David P is holding 15,200 shares at $58,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+25.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stands at +10.74. The total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.71. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), the company’s capital structure generated 146.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.41. Total debt to assets is 33.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.