Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)?

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) went down by -4.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.94. The company’s stock price has collected -13.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/20 that Vislink Technologies Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :VISL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VISL is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Vislink Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.00. VISL currently public float of 16.02M and currently shorts hold a 15.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VISL was 2.22M shares.

VISL’s Market Performance

VISL stocks went down by -13.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.91% and a quarterly performance of -44.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.01% for Vislink Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.37% for VISL stocks with a simple moving average of -44.03% for the last 200 days.

VISL Trading at -15.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VISL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -15.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VISL fell by -13.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2790. In addition, Vislink Technologies Inc. saw -26.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VISL

Equity return is now at value -118.10, with -61.80 for asset returns.