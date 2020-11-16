Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)?

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) went up by 1.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.93. The company’s stock price has collected 14.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that F.N.B. Corporation Announces Retirement of Chief Wholesale Banking Officer Robert Moorehead

Is It Worth Investing in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE :FNB) Right Now?

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNB is at 1.34.

FNB currently public float of 320.18M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNB was 2.56M shares.

FNB’s Market Performance

FNB stocks went up by 14.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.63% and a quarterly performance of 9.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.24% for F.N.B. Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.28% for FNB stocks with a simple moving average of 8.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FNB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FNB in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $14.50 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2020.

FNB Trading at 16.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares surge +14.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNB rose by +14.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.83. In addition, F.N.B. Corporation saw -32.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNB starting from Bena Pamela A, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $7.22 back on Oct 29. After this action, Bena Pamela A now owns 41,786 shares of F.N.B. Corporation, valued at $14,440 using the latest closing price.

Mencini Frank C, the Director of F.N.B. Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $7.41 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Mencini Frank C is holding 61,029 shares at $14,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNB

Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 0.80 for asset returns.