Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)?

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) went up by 6.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.02. The company's stock price has collected 30.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABUS is at 3.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $2.14 above the current price. ABUS currently public float of 64.15M and currently shorts hold a 4.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABUS was 1.73M shares.

ABUS’s Market Performance

ABUS stocks went up by 30.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.48% and a quarterly performance of 4.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 137.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.74% for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.81% for ABUS stocks with a simple moving average of 54.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABUS stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for ABUS by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ABUS in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $8 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2020.

ABUS Trading at 29.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.62%, as shares surge +27.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABUS rose by +20.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation saw 30.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABUS starting from McElhaugh Michael J., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $5.01 back on Jul 23. After this action, McElhaugh Michael J. now owns 1,367,457 shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, valued at $100,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1186.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stands at -2557.36. The total capital return value is set at -48.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.22. Equity return is now at value 128.90, with -76.20 for asset returns.

Based on Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.99.