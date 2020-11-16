Can Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Remain Competitive?

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) went up by 4.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.22. The company’s stock price has collected 20.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that Omega Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE :OHI) Right Now?

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OHI is at 0.94.

OHI currently public float of 225.84M and currently shorts hold a 3.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OHI was 1.39M shares.

OHI’s Market Performance

OHI stocks went up by 20.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.19% and a quarterly performance of 11.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.74% for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.75% for OHI stocks with a simple moving average of 11.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OHI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for OHI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OHI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $35 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OHI reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for OHI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2020.

OHI Trading at 13.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares surge +15.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI rose by +20.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.02. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. saw -16.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OHI starting from WHITMAN BURKE W, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $28.96 back on Nov 02. After this action, WHITMAN BURKE W now owns 16,085 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., valued at $14,480 using the latest closing price.

WHITMAN BURKE W, the Director of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., purchase 500 shares at $29.97 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that WHITMAN BURKE W is holding 15,585 shares at $14,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.