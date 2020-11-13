Why Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) went up by 4.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.40. The company’s stock price has collected 0.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that Borqs Technologies teams with SkyCentrics for the delivery of Utility Scale Automated Smart Controls to the U.S. Power Infrastructure
Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :BRQS) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRQS is at 2.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Borqs Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price from analysts is $12.00. BRQS currently public float of 18.82M and currently shorts hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRQS was 3.20M shares.
BRQS’s Market Performance
BRQS stocks went up by 0.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.64% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.56% for Borqs Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.88% for BRQS stocks with a simple moving average of -31.18% for the last 200 days.
BRQS Trading at -1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.62% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 9.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares sank -17.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.89% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS rose by +0.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0489. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw -42.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.