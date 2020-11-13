We Analyzed the Future Direction of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), Here is What We Found

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) went up by 3.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.10. The company’s stock price has collected -4.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the third quarter 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE :FSM) Right Now?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7410.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.18, which is $1.59 above the current price. FSM currently public float of 181.93M and currently shorts hold a 5.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSM was 3.79M shares.

FSM’s Market Performance

FSM stocks went down by -4.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.92% and a quarterly performance of 16.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 134.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.35% for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.57% for FSM stocks with a simple moving average of 50.91% for the last 200 days.

FSM Trading at 6.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares surge +4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSM fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.10. In addition, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. saw 81.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.