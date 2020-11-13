Wall Street Pummels Azul S.A. (AZUL) After Recent Earnings Report

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) went down by -7.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.55. The company’s stock price has collected 11.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/21/20 that The Air Travel Recovery Has Stalled. Why It Might Be Time to Buy Airline Stocks Anyway.

Is It Worth Investing in Azul S.A. (NYSE :AZUL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AZUL is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Azul S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $88.30, which is $0.49 above the current price. AZUL currently public float of 6.69M. Today, the average trading volume of AZUL was 2.39M shares.

AZUL’s Market Performance

AZUL stocks went up by 11.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.59% and a quarterly performance of 23.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.26% for Azul S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.59% for AZUL stocks with a simple moving average of 2.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZUL stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for AZUL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZUL in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $23 based on the research report published on November 09th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZUL reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for AZUL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 01st, 2020.

AZUL Trading at 8.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares surge +10.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL rose by +11.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.96. In addition, Azul S.A. saw -64.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.46 for the present operating margin

+18.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. stands at -21.00. The total capital return value is set at 8.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.00. Equity return is now at value 180.80, with -66.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.