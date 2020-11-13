The Chart for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) went down by -6.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.45. The company’s stock price has collected 0.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Liminal Biosciences to Present at The Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ :LMNL) Right Now?

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LMNL is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Liminal BioSciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.32. LMNL currently public float of 6.90M and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMNL was 250.59K shares.

LMNL’s Market Performance

LMNL stocks went up by 0.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -49.57% and a quarterly performance of -75.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.18% for Liminal BioSciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.86% for LMNL stocks with a simple moving average of -60.88% for the last 200 days.

LMNL Trading at -54.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.85%, as shares sank -46.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMNL fell by -4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.91. In addition, Liminal BioSciences Inc. saw -50.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.