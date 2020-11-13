Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) went up by 2.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $141.78. The company’s stock price has collected 1.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that GSX Techedu Announces Dial-in Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on November 20, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE :GSX) Right Now?

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 362.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for GSX Techedu Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $522.36, which is -$0.39 below the current price. GSX currently public float of 127.14M and currently shorts hold a 20.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSX was 4.09M shares.

GSX’s Market Performance

GSX stocks went up by 1.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.35% and a quarterly performance of -17.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 388.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.72% for GSX Techedu Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.53% for GSX stocks with a simple moving average of 18.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSX stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for GSX by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for GSX in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $38 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GSX reach a price target of $71. The rating they have provided for GSX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 21st, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to GSX, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on August 10th of the current year.

GSX Trading at -16.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares sank -31.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSX rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.94. In addition, GSX Techedu Inc. saw 238.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.20 for the present operating margin

+74.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSX Techedu Inc. stands at +10.72. The total capital return value is set at 24.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.49. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX), the company’s capital structure generated 16.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.03. Total debt to assets is 7.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.