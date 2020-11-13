Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) went up by 11.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.70. The company’s stock price has collected -0.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Dynatronics Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal 2021
Is It Worth Investing in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ :DYNT) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for DYNT is at -0.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Dynatronics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price from analysts is $1.50. DYNT currently public float of 10.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DYNT was 178.67K shares.
DYNT’s Market Performance
DYNT stocks went down by -0.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.74% and a quarterly performance of -25.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.34% for Dynatronics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.01% for DYNT stocks with a simple moving average of -30.97% for the last 200 days.
DYNT Trading at -12.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought DYNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.05% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.14%, as shares sank -18.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.58% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, DYNT fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6213. In addition, Dynatronics Corporation saw -28.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for DYNT
Equity return is now at value -40.50, with -10.50 for asset returns.