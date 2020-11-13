Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) went up by 11.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.96. The company’s stock price has collected -1.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Cyclerion Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Updates

Is It Worth Investing in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CYCN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $1.24 above the current price. CYCN currently public float of 28.92M and currently shorts hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYCN was 532.72K shares.

CYCN’s Market Performance

CYCN stocks went down by -1.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.97% and a quarterly performance of -52.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.14% for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.37% for CYCN stocks with a simple moving average of -38.71% for the last 200 days.

CYCN Trading at -45.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares sank -4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYCN rose by +14.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. saw -8.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYCN starting from Busch Andreas, who purchase 125,000 shares at the price of $2.53 back on Nov 09. After this action, Busch Andreas now owns 254,704 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $316,250 using the latest closing price.

Huyett William, the Chief Financial Officer of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,827 shares at $2.52 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Huyett William is holding 67,590 shares at $9,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2664.72 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stands at -2729.27. The total capital return value is set at -149.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.92. Equity return is now at value -105.50, with -57.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN), the company’s capital structure generated 75.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.06. Total debt to assets is 39.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.55.