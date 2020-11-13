Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Just Got Our Attention

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) went down by -5.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.02. The company’s stock price has collected -4.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/20 that Oncolytics Biotech® Reports 2020 Third Quarter Development Highlights and Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ :ONCY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONCY is at 2.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.86. ONCY currently public float of 40.88M and currently shorts hold a 4.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONCY was 429.60K shares.

ONCY’s Market Performance

ONCY stocks went down by -4.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.18% and a quarterly performance of 28.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 103.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.39% for Oncolytics Biotech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.95% for ONCY stocks with a simple moving average of 4.95% for the last 200 days.

ONCY Trading at 4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares surge +8.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCY fell by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.17. In addition, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. saw -55.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCY

The total capital return value is set at -610.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,059.27. Equity return is now at value -231.30, with -111.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.