Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) went up by 20.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.36. The company’s stock price has collected -3.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Announces Positive Results Encompassing Additional Patients From Its Ongoing Phase 2B Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Is It Worth Investing in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX :NAVB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NAVB is at 2.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.50. NAVB currently public float of 18.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAVB was 169.65K shares.

NAVB’s Market Performance

NAVB stocks went down by -3.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.25% and a quarterly performance of -31.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 230.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.72% for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.92% for NAVB stocks with a simple moving average of 15.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAVB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAVB stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for NAVB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NAVB in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $2 based on the research report published on November 13th of the previous year 2013.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAVB reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for NAVB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 07th, 2013.

Burrill Institutional Research gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to NAVB, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on January 24th of the previous year.

NAVB Trading at 1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares surge +7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAVB rose by +23.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +139.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. saw 77.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAVB starting from Scott John K Jr., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Aug 30. After this action, Scott John K Jr. now owns 8,047,162 shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

Latkin Jed, the CEO, COO & CFO of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $1.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20, which means that Latkin Jed is holding 17,950 shares at $5,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAVB

Equity return is now at value 667.10, with -212.50 for asset returns.