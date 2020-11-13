MPLX LP (MPLX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) went up by 0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.36. The company’s stock price has collected 7.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/20 that Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces CFO to retire early next year

Is It Worth Investing in MPLX LP (NYSE :MPLX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MPLX is at 1.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for MPLX LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.88, which is $4.2 above the current price. MPLX currently public float of 406.77M and currently shorts hold a 4.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MPLX was 2.61M shares.

MPLX’s Market Performance

MPLX stocks went up by 7.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.25% and a quarterly performance of -1.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for MPLX LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.41% for MPLX stocks with a simple moving average of 10.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPLX

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPLX reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for MPLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 10th, 2020.

MPLX Trading at 13.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares surge +13.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPLX rose by +7.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.77. In addition, MPLX LP saw -23.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MPLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.74 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for MPLX LP stands at +11.80. The total capital return value is set at 11.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.52. Equity return is now at value -16.00, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Based on MPLX LP (MPLX), the company’s capital structure generated 117.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.96. Total debt to assets is 50.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.