Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock price has collected 11.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/21/20 that Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and Narrows 2020 Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE :BDN) Right Now?

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BDN is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.21, which is $1.13 above the current price. BDN currently public float of 168.14M and currently shorts hold a 5.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BDN was 1.84M shares.

BDN’s Market Performance

BDN stocks went up by 11.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.79% and a quarterly performance of -10.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.01% for Brandywine Realty Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.28% for BDN stocks with a simple moving average of -8.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDN

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BDN reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for BDN stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 07th, 2020.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to BDN, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

BDN Trading at -0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDN rose by +11.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.47. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw -36.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDN starting from WIRTH TOM, who sale 5,700 shares at the price of $15.36 back on Dec 03. After this action, WIRTH TOM now owns 171,530 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust, valued at $87,534 using the latest closing price.

SWEENEY GERARD H, the President and CEO of Brandywine Realty Trust, sale 104,932 shares at $15.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that SWEENEY GERARD H is holding 1,309,584 shares at $1,626,782 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.91 for the present operating margin

+25.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brandywine Realty Trust stands at +5.92. The total capital return value is set at 0.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.89. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), the company’s capital structure generated 129.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.36. Total debt to assets is 53.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.