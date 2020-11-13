Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) Just Got Our Attention

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) went up by 11.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.40. The company’s stock price has collected -22.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of a Registered Direct Placement of $60 Million of Common Stock and Warrants

Is It Worth Investing in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ :KNDI) Right Now?

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KNDI is at 2.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.38, which is $5.08 above the current price. KNDI currently public float of 39.45M and currently shorts hold a 19.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KNDI was 4.11M shares.

KNDI’s Market Performance

KNDI stocks went down by -22.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.93% and a quarterly performance of -25.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.51% for Kandi Technologies Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.20% for KNDI stocks with a simple moving average of 41.30% for the last 200 days.

KNDI Trading at 1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.08%, as shares sank -6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNDI fell by -22.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.20. In addition, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. saw 46.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNDI starting from Yu Henry, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $4.71 back on Nov 21. After this action, Yu Henry now owns 107,836 shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc., valued at $23,550 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.67 for the present operating margin

+18.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stands at -5.30. The total capital return value is set at 0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.95. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI), the company’s capital structure generated 29.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.95. Total debt to assets is 17.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.