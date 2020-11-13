Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) went up by 6.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.40. The company’s stock price has collected -15.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management

Is It Worth Investing in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ :KXIN) Right Now?

KXIN currently public float of 1.09M and currently shorts hold a 7.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KXIN was 7.33M shares.

KXIN’s Market Performance

KXIN stocks went down by -15.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 60.10% and a quarterly performance of 220.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 112.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 53.00% for Kaixin Auto Holdings. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.26% for KXIN stocks with a simple moving average of 171.63% for the last 200 days.

KXIN Trading at 68.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 53.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.41%, as shares surge +138.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +503.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KXIN fell by -15.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +178.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.97. In addition, Kaixin Auto Holdings saw 69.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KXIN

Equity return is now at value -36.20, with -28.20 for asset returns.