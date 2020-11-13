Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ)?

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) went up by 6.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.16. The company’s stock price has collected 2.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that CORRECTING AND REPLACING/ Utz Brands to Acquire ON THE BORDER(R) Tortilla Chips

Is It Worth Investing in Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE :UTZ) Right Now?

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 325.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Utz Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.86, which is $1.38 above the current price. UTZ currently public float of 39.22M and currently shorts hold a 13.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UTZ was 872.98K shares.

UTZ’s Market Performance

UTZ stocks went up by 2.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.96% and a quarterly performance of 32.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.88% for Utz Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.52% for UTZ stocks with a simple moving average of 36.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTZ stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for UTZ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UTZ in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $21 based on the research report published on October 08th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UTZ reach a price target of $18.50. The rating they have provided for UTZ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 25th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to UTZ, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on September 18th of the current year.

UTZ Trading at 3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares surge +1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTZ rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.43. In addition, Utz Brands Inc. saw 77.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UTZ

Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.