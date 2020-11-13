Is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) a Keeper?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.29. The company’s stock price has collected 0.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :BCRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BCRX is at 2.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.19. BCRX currently public float of 161.20M and currently shorts hold a 23.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCRX was 5.16M shares.

BCRX’s Market Performance

BCRX stocks went up by 0.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.54% and a quarterly performance of -1.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 165.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.36% for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.99% for BCRX stocks with a simple moving average of 12.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCRX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BCRX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BCRX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on September 29th of the current year 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to BCRX, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on May 05th of the current year.

BCRX Trading at 12.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%, as shares surge +9.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCRX rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.88. In addition, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 23.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCRX starting from Doyle Anthony, who purchase 54,000 shares at the price of $4.08 back on Aug 11. After this action, Doyle Anthony now owns 54,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $220,320 using the latest closing price.

Stonehouse Jon P, the President & CEO of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Stonehouse Jon P is holding 778,086 shares at $72,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-203.66 for the present operating margin

+91.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -222.99. The total capital return value is set at -85.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -135.90. Equity return is now at value -598.50, with -74.80 for asset returns.

Based on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX), the company’s capital structure generated 221.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.88. Total debt to assets is 48.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.