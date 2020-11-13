Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Funko Inc. (FNKO)

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) went down by -8.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.76. The company’s stock price has collected -1.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/06/20 that FUNKO INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Funko, Inc. – FNKO

Is It Worth Investing in Funko Inc. (NASDAQ :FNKO) Right Now?

FNKO currently public float of 18.61M and currently shorts hold a 18.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNKO was 659.03K shares.

FNKO’s Market Performance

FNKO stocks went down by -1.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.38% and a quarterly performance of 10.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.21% for Funko Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.08% for FNKO stocks with a simple moving average of 14.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNKO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FNKO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FNKO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $5 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNKO reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for FNKO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 07th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to FNKO, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

FNKO Trading at 10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.47%, as shares surge +10.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNKO fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.62. In addition, Funko Inc. saw -59.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNKO starting from DENSON CHARLES D, who purchase 36,000 shares at the price of $13.84 back on Nov 20. After this action, DENSON CHARLES D now owns 94,900 shares of Funko Inc., valued at $498,240 using the latest closing price.