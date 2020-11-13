Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) went up by 4.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.60. The company’s stock price has collected 7.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/20 that UP Fintech Holding Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 25, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ :TIGR) Right Now?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 317.50 x from its present earnings ratio.

TIGR currently public float of 115.62M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIGR was 663.13K shares.

TIGR’s Market Performance

TIGR stocks went up by 7.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.40% and a quarterly performance of -22.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.15% for UP Fintech Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.13% for TIGR stocks with a simple moving average of 26.74% for the last 200 days.

TIGR Trading at 10.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares surge +12.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR rose by +7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.82. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Limited saw 43.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.30 for asset returns.