Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) went down by -5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.82. The company's stock price has collected -12.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ :BSY) Right Now?

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 67.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Bentley Systems Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.80, which is $8.42 above the current price. BSY currently public float of 143.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSY was 518.07K shares.

BSY’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.09% for Bentley Systems Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.73% for BSY stocks with a simple moving average of -6.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSY stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BSY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BSY in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $43 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSY reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for BSY stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on October 19th, 2020.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to BSY, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on October 19th of the current year.

BSY Trading at -6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares sank -17.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSY fell by -12.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.19. In addition, Bentley Systems Incorporated saw -3.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.31 for the present operating margin

+78.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bentley Systems Incorporated stands at +13.99. The total capital return value is set at 29.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.16.

Based on Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY), the company’s capital structure generated 69.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.13. Total debt to assets is 23.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.13.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.