Here’s Our Rant About TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) went down by -25.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.04. The company’s stock price has collected -8.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :TOMZ) Right Now?

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOMZ is at -5.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TOMZ currently public float of 10.32M and currently shorts hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOMZ was 147.37K shares.

TOMZ’s Market Performance

TOMZ stocks went down by -8.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.93% and a quarterly performance of -21.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 552.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.36% for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -36.81% for TOMZ stocks with a simple moving average of -33.32% for the last 200 days.

TOMZ Trading at -33.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.61%, as shares sank -48.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOMZ fell by -34.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +289.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.61. In addition, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. saw 636.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOMZ

Equity return is now at value 96.50, with 47.60 for asset returns.