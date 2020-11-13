Here’s Our Rant About Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went up by 2.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.10. The company’s stock price has collected 0.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/09/20 that Camber Energy, Inc. Provides Update on Planned Merger With Viking Energy Group, Inc. and Addresses Unusual Trading Volume

Is It Worth Investing in Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX :CEI) Right Now?

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEI is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Camber Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $781250.00. CEI currently public float of 19.68M and currently shorts hold a 15.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEI was 7.95M shares.

CEI’s Market Performance

CEI stocks went up by 0.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.69% and a quarterly performance of -4.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.77% for Camber Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.40% for CEI stocks with a simple moving average of -34.69% for the last 200 days.

CEI Trading at 3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.80%, as shares sank -27.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEI rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7715. In addition, Camber Energy Inc. saw -61.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.