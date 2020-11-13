Can Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Remain Competitive?

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) went up by 4.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.97. The company’s stock price has collected 19.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Edgewell Personal Care Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results and Provides 2021 Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE :EPC) Right Now?

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPC is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.78, which is $0.74 above the current price. EPC currently public float of 54.17M and currently shorts hold a 7.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPC was 436.12K shares.

EPC’s Market Performance

EPC stocks went up by 19.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.60% and a quarterly performance of 11.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.17% for Edgewell Personal Care Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.88% for EPC stocks with a simple moving average of 15.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EPC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EPC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $43 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Neutral” to EPC, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

EPC Trading at 17.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares surge +10.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPC rose by +19.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.89. In addition, Edgewell Personal Care Company saw 9.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+45.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edgewell Personal Care Company stands at -17.38. The total capital return value is set at 10.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.18. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC), the company’s capital structure generated 94.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.53. Total debt to assets is 35.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.