Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) went down by -2.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.87. The company’s stock price has collected 8.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Antero Midstream Announces Pricing of Upsized $550 Million Offering of Senior Notes

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Antero Midstream Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.73, which is $0.24 above the current price. AM currently public float of 313.74M and currently shorts hold a 4.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AM was 4.59M shares.

AM’s Market Performance

AM stocks went up by 8.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.57% and a quarterly performance of -14.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.04% for Antero Midstream Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.72% for AM stocks with a simple moving average of 23.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $7 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AM reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for AM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 25th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to AM, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on September 10th of the current year.

AM Trading at 7.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares sank -2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AM rose by +8.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.15. In addition, Antero Midstream Corporation saw -17.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AM starting from KLIMLEY BROOKS J, who sale 9,788 shares at the price of $6.22 back on Nov 12. After this action, KLIMLEY BROOKS J now owns 41,932 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation, valued at $60,920 using the latest closing price.

RADY PAUL M, the Chief Executive Officer of Antero Midstream Corporation, sale 8,600,000 shares at $5.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that RADY PAUL M is holding 1,442,017 shares at $46,440,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.44 for the present operating margin

+58.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Midstream Corporation stands at -41.80. The total capital return value is set at 12.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.71. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), the company’s capital structure generated 92.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.92. Total debt to assets is 46.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.