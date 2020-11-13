A Lesson to Learn: Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) went up by 93.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.98. The company’s stock price has collected -0.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 23 min ago that Urovant Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Urovant Sciences Ltd. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm — UROV

Is It Worth Investing in Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ :UROV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Urovant Sciences Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.42. UROV currently public float of 4.64M and currently shorts hold a 18.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UROV was 85.50K shares.

UROV’s Market Performance

UROV stocks went down by -0.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.28% and a quarterly performance of 6.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.70% for Urovant Sciences Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 99.71% for UROV stocks with a simple moving average of 68.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UROV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UROV stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for UROV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UROV in the upcoming period, according to SunTrust is $24 based on the research report published on March 15th of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UROV reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for UROV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 11th, 2019.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to UROV, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

UROV Trading at 82.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UROV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +87.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UROV rose by +98.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.40. In addition, Urovant Sciences Ltd. saw -46.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UROV starting from Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., who purchase 103,250 shares at the price of $13.08 back on Feb 19. After this action, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. now owns 22,963,263 shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd., valued at $1,350,510 using the latest closing price.

Katkin Keith, the PEO;CEO/Urovant Sciences, Inc. of Urovant Sciences Ltd., sale 120,000 shares at $12.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Katkin Keith is holding 0 shares at $1,533,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UROV

The total capital return value is set at -229.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -243.29. Equity return is now at value 242.90, with -166.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.