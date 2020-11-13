A Lesson to Learn: Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) went down by -8.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.97. The company’s stock price has collected 22.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Palantir posts huge loss but outlook cheers investors

Is It Worth Investing in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE :PLTR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Palantir Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.33, which is -$3.25 below the current price. PLTR currently public float of 969.28M and currently shorts hold a 5.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLTR was 44.39M shares.

PLTR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.17% for Palantir Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.61% for PLTR stocks with a simple moving average of 38.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $11 based on the research report published on October 26th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTR reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for PLTR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 26th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to PLTR, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 26th of the current year.

PLTR Trading at 38.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.00%, as shares surge +47.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +22.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.31. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 53.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Taylor Ryan D., who sale 33,177 shares at the price of $9.16 back on Oct 02. After this action, Taylor Ryan D. now owns 1,898,164 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $303,991 using the latest closing price.

Moore Alexander D., the Director of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 88,000 shares at $9.15 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Moore Alexander D. is holding 2,341,249 shares at $805,306 based on the most recent closing price.